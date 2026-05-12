Ohio school staff member dies after crashing into tree

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Ohio school staff member is dead after a crash on Monday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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The crash happened before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Plainfield Road and Deer Park Avenue in Hamilton County.

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Kyle Lee, 38, was killed in the crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators found that Lee was driving north on Plainfield Road when his car went off the road and crashed into a tree, WCPO-9 reported.

Medics pronounced Lee dead on scene.

Cincinnati Public Schools told our media partners on Tuesday that Lee was a security assistant at Pleasant Ridge Montessori School, WCPO-9 reported.

“Cincinnati Public Schools is deeply saddened by the death of Kyle Lee Sr., a security assistant at Pleasant Ridge Montessori,” the district said in a statement. “Students and staff deeply loved Mr. Lee, and our condolences go out to his family, loved ones, colleagues and the Pleasant Ridge community. Support is available for students and staff, and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”

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