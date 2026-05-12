Mother accuses district employee of sexually assaulting her child at school board meeting

MIAMI COUNTY — A woman spoke out at a school board meeting, accusing a district employee of sexually assaulting her child.
This happened at a meeting at Miami East High School, leaving the school board in executive session for more than two hours, Monday night.
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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more from that parent LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.
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The woman spoke with News Center 7 one-on-one, stating that her child came to her in October and said the employee, whom the student did not have classes with, had been touching them in a way that made the student feel uncomfortable.
We reached out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami East School to confirm the employee’s identity.
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