Regal announces 2026 slate of $1 movies

The school year is winding down and once the kids are home, you may be looking for economical things to do.

Regal is once again coming to the rescue with its $1 slate of summer movies.

The theater chain said the Summer Movie Express will start on June 1 and run through Aug. 13 at more than 380 theaters nationwide.

Each week, two PG-rated films will be shown at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The company said it started the summer movie deal in 1991 and that a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Here’s the list of films for 2026:

Week 1: “Sing” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Week 2: “Kung Fu Panda 4″ and “David”

Week 3: “KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along” and “The Wild Robot”

Week 4: “The Bad Guys 2″ and “The Garfield Movie”

Week 5: “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″

Week 6: “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Week 7: TBD and “Scoob!”

Week 8: “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” and “Animal Farm”

Week 9: “Paddington in Peru” and “Dog Man”

Week 10: “Charlie the Wonderdog” and “Despicable Me 4″

Week 11: “The Sandlot” and “Muppets: Treasure Island.”

There are also two discounted snack items with the purchase of the summer movie ticket: $3.00 off either Dippin’ Dots or a Snack Pack.

For more information, click here.

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