Busy Beavercreek road closed after gas main hit

BEAVERCREEK — A busy Beavercreek road is closed after a gas main was hit.
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The main was hit by a construction crew around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road and Hanes Road.
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Dayton-Xenia Road is closed between Meadow Bridge Drive and Highview Drive, according to Beavercreek police.
People are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to repair the main.
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