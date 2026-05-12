Car crashes into building after being rear-ended in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was injured after being hit and crashing into a building in Clark County on Tuesday morning.
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The crash was reported at the UAW Local 402 building in the 3600 block of Urbana Road.
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A state trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 at the scene that a red car was rear-ended and ended up hitting the building.
The driver of the red car sustained minor injuries.
Photos from the scene show that the car appeared to have hit and damaged a pole at the front of the building’s carport area.
The crash remains under investigation.
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