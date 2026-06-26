Ohio father accused of killing 3-year-old child arrested

OHIO — An Ohio man was arrested in connection with the death of his 3-year-old more than two years ago, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation into the toddler’s death started in May 2024 in Mansfield.

Initial reports said the child died after a choking incident, but further investigation found that they had been murdered.

TRENDING STORIES:

The U.S. Marshals Service said Alex Morris, 31, was identified as the suspect. He is the toddler’s father.

A warrant was issued for Morris’ arrest on May 26, WBNS-10 reported.

In June, Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force discovered that Morris was living and hiding in Morrow County.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Morris at a home in the 2800 block of Township Road 164 in Cardington.

“Dedicated work by the Mansfield Police Department ensured that this case would be brought to justice and the person responsible will be held accountable,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott wrote in a news release.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]