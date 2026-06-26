Neighbors react to Supreme Court ruling on TPS for thousands of immigrants

SPRINGFIELD — We continue to get reactions after the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is in Springfield as this decision will impact thousands of people in our area LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>>RELATED: Supreme Court allows end of Temporary Protected Status for thousands of immigrants

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Haitians who came to Springfield under TPS were here legally, but the decision clears the way for Homeland Security to remove those legal protections.

Springfield G92 organized a rally near the city hall on Thursday, according to a previous report.

They said it was going to happen no matter what the decision was.

Residents in Springfield are on both sides of this decision.

>>RELATED: DeWine calls ending Temporary Protective Status for Ohio’s Haitian immigrants a ‘mistake’

“I’m alright with that, and I’m pretty sure you know my family and stuff, when we talk about it, they are too,” said Deana Floss.

“If they need to be here to have that fresher start, let them stay,” said Amy Brown. “Let them try to take and have the freedom that some of these other countries don’t allow them to have.”

Thursday’s rally ended with a call to action.

People were encouraged to call their senators and push for a bill to extend TPS.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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