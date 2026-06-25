Supreme Court allows Trump administration to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitians

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has ruled that President Donald Trump can end the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian, Syrian, and other foreign nationals, CNN and the Associated Press report.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to get reaction from the Springfield community on the ruling. He’ll have that and more tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The decision comes nearly two months after SCOTUS first began hearing arguments on the matter.

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TPS allows people from certain countries to come to the United States legally. These countries face war, disasters, or conditions that make it unsafe to return home.

As previously reported, there are approximately 400,000 people with Temporary Protected Status in the United States. Thousands of them live in the Miami Valley, including an estimated 12,000 Haitian immigrants in Springfield.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

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