Economic concerns loom as Haitian temporary legal status expires soon

SPRINGFIELD — There are concerns in Clark County about negative impacts on the economy when thousands of Haitian immigrants in that community lose their temporary legal status in about a month.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Springfield on Friday and spoke with community leaders about their concerns. From businesses that employ immigrants, such as Topre America, to leaders like Springfield’s mayor, to people in healthcare and faith-based groups that serve the needy, such as St. Vincent DePaul.

DeWine held a series of meetings to provide the community with updates.

