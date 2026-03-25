Enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night

Severe weather again will be a possibility on Thursday night. Here’s a play-by-play of what we can expect.

A morning round of showers and isolated rumbles of thunder exits Thursday morning. Much of the day Thursday is dry, partly sunny, warm, and breezy.

We’ll reach a high near 80 degrees. Wind gusts of 30+MPH are possible with the main severe weather event arriving on Thursday night.

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Thursday night, we’ll have the opportunity for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms between 10 PM and about 5 AM Friday. I expect storms to really be cranking across northern Indiana and NW Ohio.

These storms will sag southward into the Miami Valley while gradually weakening. Mercer and Auglaize counties have the greatest risk of severe weather with damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two possible.

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As the line shifts south and weakens, this will transition to primarily a damaging wind and flash flooding potential.

The flash flooding threat will persist even after storms weaken below severe limits early Friday morning. Some areas may see 3 inches of rain wherever this line stalls out.

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