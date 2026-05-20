Part of busy road closed due to down utility line debris in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Part of a busy road is closed due to downed utility line debris in Greene County.

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U.S. 68 is closed in both directions from E Spring Valley Paintersville to Waynesville Jamestown Roads, according to OHGO’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers told News Center 7 that U.S. 68 remains closed due to debris on the road.

Strong to severe storms with strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region on Tuesday night.

The storms knocked out power across the region.

We will continue to follow this story.

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