Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a house in Huber Heights early Wednesday.

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The fire was reported around 3:52 a.m. at the 6800 block of Stonehurst Drive, according to Huber Heights Dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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