Tavern in Miami County announces permanent closure

PIQUA — A local tavern in Miami County announced that it has closed its doors permanently.

In a post on social media, Sourmugs Tavern said that they would be closing their Piqua location, located on East Ash Street.

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The owner said in the post that the Piqua location was losing thousands of dollars each month and major repairs were needed to the equipment.

Sourmugs Tavern will still operate its West Milton location seven days a week, offering a full menu available on DoorDash.

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