4th person involved in deadly shooting of 65-year-old man pleads guilty

DAYTON — A fourth person who faces charges in connection with the death of a Dayton man pleaded guilty on Monday.

Sierra Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, according to court records.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Mitchell was accused of letting a suspect involved in the homicide of 65-year-old Bobseus Williams stay in her home.

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One count was for harboring or concealing, and the other was for money or transportation.

Mitchell could face up to 36 months in prison, and she must pay restitution on all indicted counts.

She is scheduled to be in court again on July 20 for sentencing.

Mitchell remains booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

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