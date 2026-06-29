Woman accused of forcing foster teen into prostitution pleads guilty

DAYTON — A woman accused of forcing a teenager into prostitution has pleaded guilty to charges.

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Haley Blythe, 26, entered into a plea agreement last week and pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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She’ll be sentenced this week. According to court records, she faces up to 16 1/2 years in prison for the engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge alone.

She’ll also have to register as a Tier I sex offender every year for the next 15 years.

As previously reported, Blythe was charged with forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution and taking sexually explicit photos of the girl.

An investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force found that the victim was a foster youth from a neighboring county who had been placed in Montgomery County.

Blythe remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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