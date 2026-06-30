1 taken to hospital after crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was hurt after a crash in Miamisburg on Monday.

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The crash was reported on Dunaway Street and Maue Road around 6:20 p.m.

Miamisburg police said the bike involved was a gas-powered dirt bike.

One male was taken to the hospital.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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