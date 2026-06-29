Second man dies from injuries after Darke County dirt bike crash

DARKE COUNTY — A 19-year-old has died from his injuries after a dirt bike crash in Darke County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported before 1:30 a.m. on Richmond Palestine Road, north of Downing Road, on June 26.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2005 Honda CRF250 dirt bike was going northbound when it was hit by a 2014 KTM 350 SX-F dirt bike that had been going south and crossed over the center line.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Honda dirt bike went off the west side of the road, while the KTM dirt bike eventually went off the east edge of the road.

The driver of the Honda, Ian Dixon, of Hollansburg, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the KTM, 19-year-old Kasyn Hollinger, of New Madison, was seriously injured and flown to Kettering Health, where he died from his injuries on June 28, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]