5 people, including 4-year-old child, hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Five people, including a 4-year-old child, were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Clark County over the weekend.

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Around 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Upper Valley Pike and U.S. 40 in Springfield Township on reports of a three-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Corvette, operated by 43-year-old Terry Mathews of Enon, was traveling east on U.S. 40.

A Mazda CX-5, operated by 63-year-old Melanie Swauger of Enon, was traveling west on U.S. 40.

A Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by 31-year-old Courtney Shoemaker of Fairborn, was traveling south on Upper Valley Pike, stopped in the left turn lane to U.S. 40 at a red traffic signal at the intersection.

The Chevrolet turned left from U.S. 40 to travel north to Upper Valley Pike and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Chevrolet was struck in the intersection by the Mazda. After striking the Chevrolet, the Mazda continued an dstuck the stopped Hyundai.

Mathews and his passenger, 44-year-old Samantha Carter of Enon, were transported by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Swauger and her passenger, 58-year-old Terry O’Brien of Springfield, were transported by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Showmaker and one of her two passengers, a one-month-old girl, were not injured as a result of the crash. Her second passenger, a four-year-old boy, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with possible injuries.

Mathews was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Right-Of-Way Rule When Turning Left.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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