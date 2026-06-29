Ohio Casino Control Commission seizes illegal gaming machines from Sidney business

SIDNEY — The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) recently seized more than three dozen suspected illegal gaming machines in Sidney.

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The OCCC, in partnership with the Sidney Police Department, served a search warrant at 529 N. Vandemark Drive as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

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Complaints had been filed alleging that the business was operating gaming machines in violation of state law.

Approximately 40 suspected illegal slot machines were disabled or seized, along with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the OCCC.

“Illegal casinos harm communities and Ohioans that live in them,” Ohio Casino Control Commission Interim Executive Director Andromeda Morrison said. “The entire Commission truly appreciates our local law enforcement and their assistance in fighting against illegal gaming in the State of Ohio.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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