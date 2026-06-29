80-year-old man dies after hitting truck while attempting U-turn

CLAY TOWNSHIP — An 80-year-old Riverside man died last week after being involved in a crash in Clay Township.

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Howard Hughes died on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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A crash report shows Hughes was driving a 2011 Mini Cooper west on National Road, near Number Nine Road, when he turned into a driveway and did a U-turn back onto National Road to try to go east.

As Hughes re-entered the roadway, a Ford F-150 was also going east on National Road.

In an attempt to avoid the crash, Hughes crossed over the center line, but the Ford also crossed over the center line to try to avoid hitting him.

Hughes then collided with the truck.

Hughes was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old Brookville man, suffered suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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