72-year-old man arrested on child molestation charges following sexual abuse investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Indiana — An Indiana man was arrested on child molestation charges following a sexual abuse investigation.

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Detectives with the Indiana State Patrol initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a child under the age of 14 had been sexually abused.

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The investigation revealed that Leland J. Smith Sr. of Marion, Indiana, allegedly sexually abused the child in Grant County.

Smith Sr. was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail.

He was arrested on two counts of Child Molesting.

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