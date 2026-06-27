Injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash in Clark County on Saturday afternoon.
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Around 2:07 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Upper Valley Pike and West National Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dispatcher.
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The crash involved three vehicles, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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