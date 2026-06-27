Crews on scene of 2 vehicle crash involving Greyhound bus

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Jefferson Township on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 49 and West Third Street at 5:40 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that the bus was a Greyhound Bus.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

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