Longtime area sheriff, prosecutor dies at 92

HAMILTON COUNTY — A longtime area sheriff and prosecutor has died.

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Former Hamilton County Sheriff Simon “Si” Leis, Junior passed away on Saturday at 92-years-old, according to this website.

He had been battling cancer.

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Leis was appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor back in 1971.

In 1982, he was elected Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge.

Leis was appointed Hamilton County Sheriff in 1987 and served until 2012.

The sheriff’s office posted this statement on social media:

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Sheriff Simon Leis, Jr., who dedicated his life to public service. Having served his country as a US Marine and his community as a prosecutor, judge, and sheriff, former Sheriff Leis dedicated himself to service to others.

“Sheriff Simon Leis served as sheriff for 26 years. In those 26 years, Sheriff Leis commanded a staff of 900 deputies. He standardized policies and procedures and oversaw the pathways of hundreds of men and women who served Hamilton County as deputy sheriffs.

“He will be remembered as someone who brought stability and pride to the Office. The men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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