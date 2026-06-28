2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash, troopers say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Two people are dead, and another person is hospitalized after a head-on crash in Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

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Troopers responded to a crash on the AA Highway at Dutch Road on Saturday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

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When troopers arrived, they discovered that an Ohio man had driven a 2004 Ford SUV west on the AAA Highway. He tried to pass on a double-yellow line and was hit head-on by a 2024 Kia, according to KSP.

The driver and passenger in the Kia were both pronounced dead at the scene, KSP troopers said.

They have been identified as Tyler Smith and Emily Smith.

The crash remains under investigation.

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