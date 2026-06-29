Juvenile injured, woman dead after domestic violence incident

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman is dead, and a juvenile is injured after a domestic violence incident in Columbus on Saturday.

41-year-old Michael Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 900 block of North 4th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Tiffany Creech suffering from bodily trauma caused by blunt force.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile in the home was also injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Johnson was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Franklin County Municipal Court records show that Johnson allegedly hit Creech with a baseball bat repeatedly.

According to officers, there is a history of domestic violence in the relationship, and it is believed to be the cause of Creech’s death.

If you or someone you know needs help to get out of an abusive situation, call the free National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or LSS CHOICES 24/7 hotline at 614-224-4663.

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