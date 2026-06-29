Child, Good Samaritan saved in water rescue over Great Miami River

DAYTON — Dayton Fire crews were deployed to a bridge for a water rescue over the Great Miami River.

The Swift Water Rescue Technicians were deployed to the Main Street Bridge, near the 100 block of E Monument Avenue, around 7:18 p.m., according to a social media post.

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The team was able to rescue a child in distress, and a Good Samaritan who jumped in to help the child.

Rescue swimmers were able to help both victims to shore.

We will continue to follow this story.

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