Firefighters extinguish 2 separate attic fires minutes apart in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Firefighters put out two separate attic fires just minutes apart in Miami County on Sunday.

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The fires were reported in the 1100 block of South Main Street, according to a previous report.

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The West Milton Fire Company wrote in a social media post that when firefighters arrived at the first home, they saw smoke showing from the attic.

“Ladder 71 stretched an attack line to the interior for fire attack and sent a crew member to the roof for vertical ventilation,” the department said.

After crews left the first house, they found a second home on fire across the street. Smoke was showing from the attic.

They extinguished that fire.

The department posted photos of the damage. It shows some roof damage at one home. The other home sustained some damage on the front left side.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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