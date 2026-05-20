Crews to resume search for man in local river today

ENGLEWOOD — The search for a missing man is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Crews searched for several hours on Tuesday in the area of Lienesch Drive near the Englewood Recreation Reservoir.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were first called around 7:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a man who had gone into the water and had not returned.

In a 911 call, a woman told dispatchers that she and her boyfriend were walking the trail. She fell in, and he jumped in after her.

The girlfriend got out, but he did not.

The weather has impacted rescue efforts this week.

Rescue crews searched on Monday, but had to stop after storms moved in. They resumed the search on Tuesday but were forced to stop again after conditions on the river were unsafe.

“We’ve got rising waters on the river and a lot of debris floating down the river. So again, we came to a point this afternoon where it was no longer safe for our crews to operate on the River,” said Anthony Terrace, Englewood Fire Department.

Crews are expected to resume around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

We will continue to follow this story.

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