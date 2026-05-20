Multiple firefighters respond to area garage fire

CLINTON COUNTY — Severe firefighters extinguished an area garage fire.

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The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said in a social media post that firefighters responded around 12:47 a.m. to a structure fire at the 800 block of Pyle Road.

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The department also posted a photo showing that the garage sustained heavy fire damage.

“Due to the fire being in an area where no fire hydrants were available. Multiple mutual aid tankers assisted with water supply on scene,” said Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

60 crews from the Wilmington, Chester Township, Blanchester, Salem Morrow, and Massie Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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