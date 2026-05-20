High water reported on I-75 NB ramp in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of high water on Interstate 75.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:15 a.m., crews were dispatched on reports of high water near the I-75 NB ramp coming from US 35 EB, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatch sergeant said that the water is starting to pool up near the ramp.

It is unclear at this time if traffic will be impacted by the water, but drivers should use caution in that area.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show water splashing as cars drive through.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]