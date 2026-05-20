2 more members of Thug Riders learn punishments for organized crime

DAYTON — Two more members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishments for organized crime.
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Norman Dale Beach, aka “Stormin Normin,” was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years probation on May 4, according to federal court records.
He was the former Vice President for the Thug Riders.
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Brent Egleston, also known as “B-Easy,” was sentenced to five years probation on May 13, federal court records stated.
He was a president of the Thug Riders.
>>RELATED:Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges
Beach and Egleston were two of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested in 2024 as part of a federal organized crime investigation.
At least eight other members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishment for their roles.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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