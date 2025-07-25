Large police presence reported in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — A large police presence was reported in a Vandalia neighborhood Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene working to learn more. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Police were called to the 800 block of Sussex Place around 10 p.m.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing several cruisers on the scene.

Our crew was told it was an “active situation.”

Vandalia dispatchers were unable to confirm any details at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group