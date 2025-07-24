Coroner ID body found in debris of garage fire in March

DAYTON — The body found in the debris of a Dayton garage fire earlier this year has been identified as a 34-year-old woman.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Jamesia M. Ruffin.

Ruffin’s body was discovered after a fire on Victor Avenue on March 14.

Her cause of death is listed as thermal burns and her manner of death is undetermined, according to the coroner’s office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the garage was heavily damaged and had mostly collapsed during the fire.

“During overhaul and final extinguishment, crews discovered a deceased human body in the debris,” Assistant Dayton Fire Chief Brad French said in March.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The coroner’s office said the case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

