Woman dead after shooting prompts shelter-in-place near I-75

A woman had died after a shooting in Lockland on Friday, which led officers to order a shelter-in-place.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wayne Avenue, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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A 30-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Her identity has not been released, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police issued a shelter-in-place for the surrounding area between North Wyoming to Shepherd Avenue and North Wayne Avenue to Interstate 75.

The alert urged the public to go indoors, lock and barricade all doors, and stay away from windows.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just after 3:30 p.m., but police asked the public to continue to avoid the North Wayne Avenue area while the investigation was underway.

A man who worked with the victim, Don Simpson, told our news partners, WCPO, that she was a cashier at the business where they worked.

He said someone tried to grab cash, and the victim ran after the suspect and was shot.

“They called me and told me she didn’t make it,” said Simpson. “I see her every day. Like I said, she does the cash. When people come in with cash, she pays for the cars. I was delivering a load, and at first I thought it wasn’t true cause it’s broad daylight.”

Simpson said his coworker was loyal, pleasant, and deeply rooted to her faith.

“She’s definitely a great person,” said Simpson.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect who was last seen fleeing southbound from the scene towards the Gardner Park Area.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or the suspect is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

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