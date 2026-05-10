Video shows moment stolen truck returned to Miami County couple

PIQUA — A couple got their stolen pickup truck back in Miami County on Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the couple. We’ll show you the truck was returned tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Couple says security camera video shows truck stolen in Piqua neighborhood

As previously reported, News Center 7 showed home security video from Deron and Brittnie Yingst.

Ring Camera shows the truck was parked outside their home on Greene Street at 4:15 a.m. Then, the truck was gone an hour later.

A neighbor told them they heard the truck around 4:15 a.m. or a bit later.

Deron told officers he made a mistake.

“Brought it home last night after work. And I said, plan on going somewhere else. So, I probably left the keys in it, and I didn’t go anywhere,” he told Patterson. “And I said, So, I mean, it’s probably my fault, as far as that goes.”

Brittnie Yingst posted on social media that their truck was missing.

A man responded and said that he had the truck. He told her that he did not know how.

Piqua Police said that they are investigating the incident.

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