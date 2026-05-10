Body recovered from river identified as Ohio man

OHIO/KENTUCKY — The body of an Ohio man was recovered earlier this week from the Ohio River.

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Officers received a call on Monday, May 4, about a report of a body in the water in Kentucky, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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They transported the body to the state medical examiner’s office.

It has been identified as Jason Frisbie, 38, from Columbus, according to the Lewis County, Kentucky, Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Frisbie during this very difficult time,” said Dennis Brown, Lewis County EMA Director. “We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism shown by all responding agencies, including local responders, the Coroner’s Office, Sheriff Johnny Bivens and the officials in Ohio who assisted with the identification process.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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