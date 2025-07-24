Woman dead after shooting in Springfield; police arrest suspect

SPRINGFIELD — Police have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Springfield.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on E. Cecil Street around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

A female victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related dispute, a spokesperson for the city of Springfield confirmed on Thursday.

With the help of the Wittenberg University Police Division, police were able to locate a person of interest.

That person, 28-year-old Marcus Hasan, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Hasan remains booked in the Clark County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (937) 324-7716.

