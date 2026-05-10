Woman dead, 3 men in custody after shooting

COLUMBUS — A woman is dead, and three suspects are in custody after a shooting on Saturday morning.

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Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 5400 block of Malibu Drive around 8:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

While responding, they were directed to the 100 block of Elmsbury Court, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries, WBNS-10 TV reported. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police identified the suspects as 35-year-old Renan Castro-Gil, 19-year-old Jose Castro-Martinez, and 18-year-old Carlos Figueroa-Castro.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS-10 TV, Castro-Gil and the victim had a “turbulent and violent relationship.”

After taking the men into custody, records say Figueroa-Castro told police that Castro-Gil offered to pay him and Castro-Martinez $3,000 each to shoot the woman.

Castro-Gil reportedly made a plan involving staged vehicles and knowledge of the woman’s location and the time she would be there. Records say he also had a plan to hide the vehicle used in the shooting.

According to the documents, Figueroa-Castro confessed to his role in the incident and said he was present when the victim was shot.

Castro-Martinez denied his involvement but acknowledged multiple aspects of Figueroa-Castro’s confession, WBNS-10 TV reported.

All three were charged with aggravated murder and are being held in the Franklin County Jail.

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