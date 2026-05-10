25-year-old man dead, another man faces murder charges after Fountain Square shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead, and another is facing charges after a shooting on Friday night in Fountain Square.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened at Fountain Square around 8:35 p.m.

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Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Darius Wheeler, was transported to UC Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to our news partner, WCPO.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Shipmon, was arrested on murder charges.

Shipmon appeared in court on Saturday, where he claimed he acted in self-defense and that Wheeler initiated the altercation.

Shipmon alleged that he and Wheeler wrestled over a gun that Shipmon legally possesses and pulled out during the altercation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

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