Local police department warns of new scams claiming residents have won a new car

BROOKVILLE — A local police department is warning residents of a new scam claiming that they have won a new car.

The City of Brookville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the new scam from Publishers Clearing House claims residents have won a new car and $500,000.

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The scammers are then attempting to collect personal or financial information from residents.

One Brookville resident has already fallen victim to the scam, and another one has recently received a similar fraudulent call.

Publishers Clearing House will never call, text, or email you to say you’ve won a prize.

The post said that they would never ask for payment, gift cards, or personal banking information to claim winnings.

If you receive this message, hang up immediately and do not respond to texts or emails.

Please report any suspicious calls or messages to the Brookville Police Department at 937-833-2001 or dispatch at 937-833-4357.

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