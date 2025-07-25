2 men, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with recent road sign thefts

DARKE COUNTY — Four people were arrested in connection with the recent stop sign thefts in Darke County.

Deputies arrested the four suspects on Wednesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Darke County Engineer’s office and Sheriff Mark Whittaker said many of the signs, including stop signs, were taken during the overnight hours.

They arrested two 18-year-olds, Dylan Hemmelgarn from New Weston, and Jeremiah Wagner from Versailles.

Two juvenile males were also arrested for theft. Deputies took them to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Miami County, the sheriff’s office said.

Online jail records show that both men are in the Darke County Jail on felony theft charges.

Hemmelgarn was arrested on Wednesday at the 6800 block of Darke-Mercer County Line Road.

Deputies arrested Wagner on N. Steffin Street in Versailles.

No bond has been set, and both suspects are awaiting arraignment in Darke County.

The sheriff’s office said that tips and cooperation from residents played a key role in the investigation.

Dylan Hemmelgarn; stop sign theft suspect Photo contributed by Darke County Jail (Darke County Jail/Darke County Jail)

Jeremiah Wagner Mugshot, stop sign theft suspect Photo contributed by Darke County Jail (Darke County Jail/Darke County Jail)

