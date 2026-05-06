Local Kroger to reopen after $1.4M renovation

VANDALIA — The Kroger in Vandalia will celebrate its grand reopening on Friday.

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The $1.4 million renovation includes a new pharmacy drop-off window, new staffed check lanes, and additional products.

The door will open at 7 a.m., and the first 150 customers will get a $20 Kroger gift card.

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An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.

Customers can also enter to win prizes, including four tickets to the Newport Aquarium, four tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center, four tickets to the Dayton Air Show, or a $50 gift card to Scene 75.

From Friday, May 8, until May 22, shoppers can get an additional 20 cents off per gallon of gas at the Vandalia fuel center, with no Kroger loyalty membership required.

The store is located at 780 Northwoods Blvd.

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