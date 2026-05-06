Ohio voters choose who will move forward in race for governor

Ohio voters have chosen their party nominees for November’s general election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vivek Ramaswamy was selected as the GOP nominee for Ohio governor.

Biotech billionaire Ramaswamy has the backing of President Donald Trump and the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ramaswamy briefly ran for president in 2024.

His running mate is state Senate President Rob McColley.

Ramaswamy released the following statement:

“I know the American Dream exists because I’ve lived it right here, in the state where I was born and raised. We’re going to revive that American Dream in Ohio once again - with lower costs, bigger paychecks, and better schools for all Ohioans. I am grateful to everyone who helped us win today’s election by historic margins, and I look forward to a decisive victory again in November.”

He will face former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton in November.

“I believe in the promise of this great state, and we are gonna build an Ohio where everyone gets a fair shot, and every kid like me has the opportunity to reach their full potential, and when they do, they give their gifts back, and it spreads, and all boats rise. Together, we’re gonna make Ohio affordable so that we can pursue our dreams again,” Acton said.

Her running mate is former Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]