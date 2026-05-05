Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt after car crashes into Amish buggy

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is dead and two other people are hurt after a car hit an Amish buggy in Logan County over the weekend.

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The crash happened on State Route 235 in Washington Township just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

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A preliminary crash report found that Kelly Hoffman, 47, of Lewistown, was driving a Honda Pilot south on SR-235 near the intersection.

The Honda crashed into the back of an Amish buggy, which was also heading south on SR-235.

The impact from the crash caused “disabling damage” to both the Honda and the buggy.

Upon arrival, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies found the Honda slightly off the west side of the road with a “destroyed buggy still attached to the front,” the report said.

Evidence from the scene shows that the SUV pushed the buggy off the road.

Three people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash. Daniel Wagler Jr., 21, was driving, while Daniel Wagler, 48, and a 10-year-old boy were the passengers.

The report indicates that the three people were ejected from the buggy.

The driver and 10-year-old passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Daniel Wagler, 48, was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital, where he died, the report said.

The horse pulling the buggy was found dead in the roadway.

Hoffman was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

The report indicates that Hoffman was distracted by something inside the vehicle.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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