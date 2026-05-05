Unlicensed dentist in Ohio accused of illegal practice, making over $400K

OHIO — An unlicensed dentist in Ohio is facing charges for allegedly making thousands of dollars while practicing without a license.

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From 2022 to 2025, Jazemen Lyons owned and operated The Smile Lounge in Shaker Heights, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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On Monday, Lyons was indicted on several charges in Cuyahoga County.

Those include two counts of telecommunications fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count each of possessing criminal tools, trademark counterfeiting, and prohibitions concerning pure food and drugs.

She allegedly engaged in the unlicensed practice of dentistry and orthodontics at the time, earning more than $400,000, our affiliate reported.

“We’ve never had a case like this before. Enough said,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office communications manager Lexi Bauer said.

Lyons will be arraigned on May 18.

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