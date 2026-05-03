64 calves stolen overnight from area farm

MERCER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after over 60 calves were stolen from a Mercer County farm.

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Sixty-four calves were taken sometime between 10 p.m. May 2 and 6 a.m. May 3, our news partners at WCSM reported.

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The animals were housed in a converted turkey barn being used as a calf starter facility near the southeast corner of State Route 219 and Coldwater Creek Road.

Many of the animals are described as having docked tails.

Farmers and livestock sale barns in the region are being urged to keep a lookout for any calves that may match that description.

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