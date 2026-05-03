UPDATE: 1 dead, another critical after fire in Greene County

BELLBROOK — UPDATE @ 11 a.m.:

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after an early morning fire in Bellbrook.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, around 4:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive in Bellbrook on reports of a house fire, according to a Greene County dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

A woman died in the fire, and a man is in critical condition, Bellbrook Fire Chief Anthony Bizzarro confirmed to News Center 7.

The couple’s adult daughter was also hurt in the fire; she was treated and released from the hospital.

An officer was also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The home had no working smoke detectors, Bizzaro said.

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as we learn more.

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