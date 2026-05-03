Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

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Around 3:36 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 120 block of North Harbine Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there were smoke and fire conditions in the attic of the structure.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.

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