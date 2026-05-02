1 dead, 1 firefighter injured after early morning fire at Clark County mobile home

CLARK COUNTY — A person is dead, and a firefighter was injured after a fire at a mobile home park in Clark County early Saturday.

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Mad River Township Fire & EMS responded at 3:17 a.m. to the 2100 block of S. Tecumseh Road on a reported structure fire. Firefighters were also told of a potential victim still inside the structure, according to Mad River Township fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home heavily engulfed in fire.

They found two occupants had escaped the burning home, but one other person was inside, fire officials said.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, neighbors called 911 and said that a mobile home was fully engulfed.

“I just woke up to realize my neighbor’s house is on fire,” one 911 caller said.

Heavy fire and smoke conditions initially hampered firefighters.

They extinguished the flames and went inside the home. They found the trapped occupant inside the home.

A Mad River Township firefighter was also injured. Medics transported the firefighter to a local hospital, and they were later released, fire officials said.

The other two occupants were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the fire.

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